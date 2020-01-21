Paul A. Olson
Paul A. Olson

Paul A. Olson

WOOLSTOCK, IOWA - Paul A. Olson, 73, of Woolstock, Iowa, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life for Paul Olson will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

