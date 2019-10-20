MASON CITY --- Patrick James Furleigh, 26, of Mason City, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after a bout of pneumonia. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct.
24, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. Wear your favorite sports' apparel. Memorials to family at 2 Highland Park Ct., Mason City. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
