Patrick A. Dunavan
MASON CITY - Patrick A. Dunavan, 71 of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines.
Public graveside services for Patrick Dunavan will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street in Mason City, with Pastor Paul Collier officiating.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
