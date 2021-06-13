 Skip to main content
Patricia (Patty) L. Engels
Patricia (Patty) L. Engels

Patricia (Patty) L. Engels

ROCKFORD-Patricia (Patty) L. Engels, Rockford, 58, died at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa on May 26, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, Rockford, June 21, 2021. Correspondences to 1770 Echo Ave Rockford, IA 50468

Tags

