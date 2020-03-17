Patricia Noreen Jacobson
Clear Lake – Patricia Noreen Jacobson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
Apr 14
Visitation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Apr 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Apr 15
Scriptural Wake Service
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
6:30PM
6:30PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
