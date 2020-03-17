Patricia Noreen Jacobson
0 comments

Patricia Noreen Jacobson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Noreen Jacobson

Clear Lake – Patricia Noreen Jacobson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Jacobson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 14
Visitation
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
10:00AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Apr 15
Scriptural Wake Service
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
6:30PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Scriptural Wake Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News