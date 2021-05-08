Patricia Myrene Thompson

CLEAR LAKE-Patricia Myrene Thompson, 93 of Clear Lake, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193