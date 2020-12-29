 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia M. (Murphy) Bjerke
0 comments

Patricia M. (Murphy) Bjerke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia M. (Murphy) Bjerke

MASON CITY - Patricia M. (Murphy) Bjerke, 84, died Saturday December 26, 2020, in the Memory Care Unit of Country Meadow Place in Mason City.

Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on Trinity Lutheran Church's You Tube and Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to KCMR Radio, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News