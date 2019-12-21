Patricia J. "Pat" Larsen
Patricia J. "Pat" Larsen

Patricia J. "Pat" Larsen

Clear Lake - Patricia J. "Pat" Larsen, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

