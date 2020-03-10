Patricia Hendricks
Patricia Hendricks, age 71, of Algona, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Algona Manor Center in Algona. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Algona with Rev. Cynthia Finn officiating. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Algona. www.lentzfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
First United Methodist Church
201 East Nebraska
Algona, IA 50511
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
First United Methodist Church
201 East Nebraska
Algona, IA 50511
