Patricia Hendricks, age 71, of Algona, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Algona Manor Center in Algona. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Algona with Rev. Cynthia Finn officiating. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Algona. www.lentzfuneralhome.com.