Pastor Merlin K. Norris
LAKE MILLS - Pastor Merlin K. Norris, age 84 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin, Pastor Joel Guttormson, and Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Burial will take place in the North Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.
The service will be streamed live on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to the North Prairie Cemetery Fund c/o Roger Solomonson, 44432 Hwy 69, Leland, IA 50453.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com,
641-592-0221.
