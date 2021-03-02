 Skip to main content
Pamela S. Trygstad
Pamela S. Trygstad

Pamela S. Trygstad

MASON CITY-Pamela S. Trygstad, 64, of Mason City died on Monday, February 27, 2021, at her home. Services will be private. The service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Pamelia Trygstad.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

