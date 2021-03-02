MASON CITY-Pamela S. Trygstad, 64, of Mason City died on Monday, February 27, 2021, at her home. Services will be private. The service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home YouTube page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Pamelia Trygstad.