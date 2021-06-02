Pamela R. Yezek
GREENE-Funeral Services for Pamela Yezek , 74, of Greene, will be 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, with Pastor Daniel Fluke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will follow the funeral service from 5:30- 7:00 p.m.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Retz Funeral Home has been entrusted with services, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com.
