Pamela R. Yezek

GREENE-Funeral Services for Pamela Yezek , 74, of Greene, will be 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, with Pastor Daniel Fluke officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will follow the funeral service from 5:30- 7:00 p.m.