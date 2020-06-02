Pamela J. Vala
CLEAR LAKE - Pamela J. Vala, 73, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Fairfield, Iowa.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
