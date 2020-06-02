× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pamela J. Green

Mason City - Pamela Jean Green, 72, passed away March 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. Inurment will take place at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.

In accordance with state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, we ask that you please wear your masks to the services to help practice social distancing. For those wishing to receive communion during the Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving the bread.

Public Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, Iowa.

A live stream of the services will be offered on our Facebook page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

