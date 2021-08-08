 Skip to main content
Pam Ricke
SHEFFIELD-Pam Ricke, 70, of Sheffield, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield with Rev. G Kim Wills presiding. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, 416 Sherman, Sheffield. Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield has been entrusted with the services.

