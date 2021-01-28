Oron John Sabin

Oron John Sabin, age 82 died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

A memorial service (open to the public) will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

Friends can greet John's family from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday.

Social distancing is suggested and the use of a mask is mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church building fund, 401 S. Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221