Oron John Sabin
Oron John Sabin, age 82 died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.
A memorial service (open to the public) will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.
Friends can greet John's family from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday.
Social distancing is suggested and the use of a mask is mandatory.
Memorials may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church building fund, 401 S. Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221
