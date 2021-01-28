 Skip to main content
Oron John Sabin
Oron John Sabin

Oron John Sabin

Oron John Sabin

Oron John Sabin, age 82 died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

A memorial service (open to the public) will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

Friends can greet John's family from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday.

Social distancing is suggested and the use of a mask is mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church building fund, 401 S. Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

