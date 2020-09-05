Orion (Jim) H. Iverson
Orion (Jim) Hubert Iverson, 87, of rural Scarville, IA, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in rural Scarville, IA/Emmons, MN.
A private family service will be held at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.
Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, with military honors conducted by the Kiester American Legion Post #454.
There will be a visitation open to the public from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and also wear a face covering.
