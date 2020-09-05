 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orion (Jim) H. Iverson
0 comments

Orion (Jim) H. Iverson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orion (Jim) H. Iverson

Orion (Jim) H. Iverson

Orion (Jim) Hubert Iverson, 87, of rural Scarville, IA, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in rural Scarville, IA/Emmons, MN.

A private family service will be held at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville, with military honors conducted by the Kiester American Legion Post #454.

There will be a visitation open to the public from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and also wear a face covering.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News