Olivia Kathryn Larson
Clear Lake - Olivia Kathryn Larson, 23, of Clear Lake, unexpectedly and tragically passed away in Bloomington, IL on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. A recording of Olivia's funeral will be posted on her tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com following the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

