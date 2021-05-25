 Skip to main content
Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes
FOREST CITY-Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes, age 92, of Forest City, IA, died at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by family members. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:30 A.M. till the time of the service on Saturday. Masks will be mandated and social distancing will be observed. Private inurnment service will be held at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the Osnes Family Scholarship Fund at Waldorf University, Forest City, or Rock Point Lutheran Mission, Rock Point, AZ.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

