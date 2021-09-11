 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ole Smidt
0 comments

Ole Smidt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ole Smidt

BRITT-Ole Smidt, 78, of Britt, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral service for Ole Smidt will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City High School percussionist makes marching-band debut

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News