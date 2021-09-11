Ole Smidt

BRITT-Ole Smidt, 78, of Britt, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral service for Ole Smidt will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839