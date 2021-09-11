Ole Smidt
BRITT-Ole Smidt, 78, of Britt, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Funeral service for Ole Smidt will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.
