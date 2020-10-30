 Skip to main content
Odette "Peggy" Stevenson
Odette “Peggy” Stevenson

Odette “Peggy” Stevenson

KANAWHA - Odette “Peggy” Stevenson, 98, of Kanawha passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Private graveside services will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery in rural Kanawha. Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 641-762-3211

