Odette “Peggy” Stevenson
KANAWHA - Odette “Peggy” Stevenson, 98, of Kanawha passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.
Private graveside services will be held at Amsterdam Cemetery in rural Kanawha. Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 641-762-3211
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.