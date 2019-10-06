{{featured_button_text}}
Norman Roger Nyhus

FOREST CITY - Norman Roger Nyhus, 88, of Forest City, died peacefully, Monday, October 1, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior the services at the church on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery in rural Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice North Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

