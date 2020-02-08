Norman Lee Bailey
Norman Lee Bailey

Norman Lee Bailey, 79, of Nora Springs passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Arrangements are pending with Sheckler Colonial Chapel.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

