Norman L. Luker

Norman L. “Norm” Luker, 76, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Avenue, Mason City, with the Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, March 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Norm's service at the church on Tuesday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Mar 3
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
10:30AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
419 North Delaware Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
