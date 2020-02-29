Norman L. Luker

Norman L. “Norm” Luker, 76, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Avenue, Mason City, with the Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, March 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Norm's service at the church on Tuesday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Norman Luker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel

126 Third Street Northeast

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Norman's Visitation begins. Bethlehem Lutheran Church

419 North Delaware Avenue

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Norman's Celebration of Life begins.