Norman L. Luker
Norman L. “Norm” Luker, 76, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Avenue, Mason City, with the Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, March 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Norm's service at the church on Tuesday.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
419 North Delaware Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.