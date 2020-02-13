Norman L. Bailey

Norman L. Bailey, 79, of Nora Springs, IA passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center with his family at his side.

The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nora Springs Community Center, 16 S Summit Ave, Nora Springs, IA 50458. An inurnment will take place at the Rock Falls Cemetery at a later date.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls, IA in Norman's honor.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

