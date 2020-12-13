Norman D. Spooner
Nora Springs-Norman Dean Spooner, 73, of Nora Springs, IA, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, due to heart complications.
A graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, with Pastor Dave Werges officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.
