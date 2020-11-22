Norman D. Peyton
DOWS-Norman D. Peyton, 81, of Dows passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Dows.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Dows Community Center. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.
Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Dows American Legion, Dows Lion's Club, Dows United Methodist Church, or First Lutheran Church in Dows.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233
