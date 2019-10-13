{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND -- Norma Jean Waage Thompson, 86, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at United Methodist Church, Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating; burial in Amsterdam Cemetery, Goodell. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond; memorials to Gateway Hospice. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, 641-444-4474.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments