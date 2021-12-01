 Skip to main content
Norma Tebben

MASON CITY-Norma Tebben, 82, from Mason City formerly of Algona and Corwith died Sat. Nov. 27, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona with Reverend Mark Lund presiding. Inurnment will be in the Corwith Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5-7 P.M. at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

