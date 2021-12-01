Norma Tebben
MASON CITY-Norma Tebben, 82, from Mason City formerly of Algona and Corwith died Sat. Nov. 27, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona with Reverend Mark Lund presiding. Inurnment will be in the Corwith Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5-7 P.M. at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.