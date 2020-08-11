Norma Rosendahl

You have permission to edit this article.
OSAGE - Private Graveside services for Norma Jean Rosendahl, age 89, from Osage, Iowa, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 AM at the Osage cemetery officiated by Rev. Cindy S. Krause from Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Norma died August 3, 2020, at the Mitchell County Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

