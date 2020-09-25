 Skip to main content
Norma Jean Nichols
MANLY – Norma Jean Nichols, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City, IA. Cremation has taken place. Because of COVID19, joint Memorial Services for Norma and her husband Donald Nichols who passed on January 24, 2020 are being planned for August 2021 (the month of their 75th wedding anniversary) in Clarksville with inurnment at Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville.

