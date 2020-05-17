HAMPTON -- Norma Jean Miller, 87, of Hampton, died Thursday, May 14, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Private services will be held with burial in the Zion Reformed Cemetery in rural Sheffield. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family. Cards of condolences may be sent to Dean Miller, P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441; www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com;a 641-456-3232.