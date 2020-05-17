Norma Jean Miller
0 comments

Norma Jean Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Miller

HAMPTON -- Norma Jean Miller, 87, of Hampton, died Thursday, May 14, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Private services will be held with burial in the Zion Reformed Cemetery in rural Sheffield. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family. Cards of condolences may be sent to Dean Miller, P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441; www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com;a 641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News