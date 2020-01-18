Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu
0 comments

Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu

Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in the spring.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193. Colonilchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Bilyeu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News