Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu
Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in the spring.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193. Colonilchapels.com
