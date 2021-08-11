 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Jean Helland
0 comments

Norma Jean Helland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Helland

MASON CITY-Norma Jean Helland, 81, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Memorials may be directed to the family of Norma Helland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,

641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News