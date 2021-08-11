Norma Jean Helland
MASON CITY-Norma Jean Helland, 81, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Memorials may be directed to the family of Norma Helland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,
641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.