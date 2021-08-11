MASON CITY-Norma Jean Helland, 81, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Memorials may be directed to the family of Norma Helland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.