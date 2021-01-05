Norma Jean Gobeli

Mason City-Norma Jean Gobeli, 88, of Mason City, died peacefully at home Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Private Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Masks and social distancing will be mandated for all that attend. Funeral services will be streamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website on Wednesday.

Public visitation will be held 5:00 – 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW, Mason City, family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be mandated for all that attend.

Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery rural Garner, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John's Cemetery Association or Grace United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

