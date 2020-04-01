Norma Jean Bilyeu
Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
Norma Bilyeu's memorial service will not be held May 1, 2020.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be postponing the memorial service till a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428, (641)357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Bilyeu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.