CLEAR LAKE - Norma Jean Kofoed, 92, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating; burial in Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com.
