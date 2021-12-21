 Skip to main content
Norma Elaine Ostmo

Norma Elaine Ostmo

MASON CITY-Norma Elaine Ostmo, 79, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924

