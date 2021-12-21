MASON CITY-Norma Elaine Ostmo, 79, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.