Norma Elaine Ostmo
MASON CITY-Norma Elaine Ostmo, 79, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
