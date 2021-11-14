Norbert Roman Michels
Norbert Roman Michels, 93, of Stacyville, died on November 12, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage, with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Burial will be at Visitation Cemetery, Stacyville following the funeral.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.