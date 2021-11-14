 Skip to main content
Norbert Roman Michels

Norbert Roman Michels, 93, of Stacyville, died on November 12, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage, with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Burial will be at Visitation Cemetery, Stacyville following the funeral.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

