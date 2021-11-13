 Skip to main content
Nina Laura Carson

MASON CITY-Nina Laura Carson, 87, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Nina Carson. The family of Nina would like to express their gratitude to Stephanie and Jenny for their around the clock care for Nina. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

