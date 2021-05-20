 Skip to main content
Nicholas F. Strange
MASON CITY-Nicholas F. Strange, 90, of Mason City, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Memorial service will be held 10:30 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

