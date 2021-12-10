Neva J. Bitker

Neva J. Bitker passed away just days before her 85th birthday on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Neva's family will greet relatives and friends beginning one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Monday.

