Neoma Jean Isebrand
ESTHERVILLE-Neoma Jean Isebrand, passed away at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa on November 14, 2021 at age 92. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Estherville Lutheran Church, Estherville, Iowa with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery, Woden, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Estherville Lutheran Church, Estherville, Iowa. HenryOlsonFuneral.com
