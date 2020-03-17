You have free articles remaining.
Nelson D. Miles
Nelson D. Miles, 92, passed away February 22, 2020 at his home in Rhinelander, WI. Due to the COVID-19 and the CDC recommendation the celebration of life for March 21st at 11 am at the Congregational Church in Riceville, IA will be cancelled.
