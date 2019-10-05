Nellie M. Prindle
MASON CITY: Nellie M. Prindle, 95, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the IOOF Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 318 North Adams Ave. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
