Nellie M. Prindle

MASON CITY: Nellie M. Prindle, 95, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the IOOF Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 318 North Adams Ave. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Events

Oct 8
Visitation
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Oct 9
Service
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
10:30AM
First Christian Church
318 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
