Nellie Ausborn
0 comments

Nellie Ausborn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND --- Nellie Ausborn, 91, of Garner and formerly of Belmond, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Concord Care Center in Garner. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating; burial in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home; www.ewingfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Ausborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News