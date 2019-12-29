BELMOND --- Nellie Ausborn, 91, of Garner and formerly of Belmond, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Concord Care Center in Garner. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating; burial in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home; www.ewingfh.com.