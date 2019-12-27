Nellie Ausborn
Nellie Ausborn

Nellie Ausborn

Belmond, IA - Nellie Ausborn, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248

