Nellie Ausborn
You have free articles remaining.
Belmond, IA - Nellie Ausborn, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248
To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Ausborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.