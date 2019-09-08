NORTHWOOD --- Neil T. Haugen, 68 of rural Northwood, died Friday, Sept. 6, at home. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St., Lake Mills, and for an hour prior to the service at the church; burial in Silver Lutheran Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by Emmons Louis Tveite Post 317 and Northwood VFW Post 6779. Memorials to Silver Lake Lutheran Cemetery, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood. Online condolence at www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221.
