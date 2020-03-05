You have free articles remaining.
Nedra Z. Kelley
Nedra Z. Kelley (87) was born October 5, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was a resident of Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa. Condolences may be made to the family by accessing Nedra's obituary on the Cremation Society of MN. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nedra Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
