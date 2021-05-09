 Skip to main content
Nathan Kettwig
MASON CITY-Nathan Kettwig, 24, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A memorial service for Nathan Kettwig will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

